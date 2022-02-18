Ángela Aguilar talks about Belinda without mincing words

Since the topic of the moment is the breakup of the engagement between Belinda and Christian Nodalthe press did not want to miss the opportunity to ask Ángela Aguilar what she thinks of the singer of “Sapito”, especially since at some point it was said that there was rivalry between the singers.

The answer of Angela Aguilar It was strong, so Without mincing words, he spoke of Belinda when he said that all women deserve respect and that it is in very bad taste that the media, and in general all people, speak ill of women after they have ended an affective relationship.

So she made her position clear that if they wanted her to make any comments about Belinda, the self-appointed “Princess of the Mexican regional” made it clear that will not talk about the Mexican actress and much less to express any negative comment against him.

As for Christian Nodal, with whom Ángela Aguilar has had a solid friendship for years, he pointed out that he hopes that his career will go very well, in addition, the singer of “En Realidad” gave him a lot of love and blessings for him to go incredible to the 23-year-old singer.

As we see, Ángela Aguilar has shown to be a very mature person for her 18 years of age and is usually very cautious when issuing statements Well, she does not like to get involved in controversies or scandals, in addition, the fans say that she has nothing to do with that matter so that they are asking her.

The alleged lawsuit between Ángela Aguilar and Belinda

After what Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal released the song “tell me how you want”, which was positioned at the top of several playlists in various Latin American countries, fans began to assume an alleged rivalry between the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and Belinda, who was Nodal’s girlfriend at the time.

The thing arose because according to Internet users, Belinda was jealous of the musical collaboration between Ángela Aguilar and her then-boyfriend, even during that time there were various rumors that the singer of “There where I am seen” was supposedly pregnant and they blamed Belinda for having generated them with the press out of jealousy, supposedly.

We even saw that Belinda released a song a few days after “Tell me how you want”, which is titled “Una mamacita” and the fans took the song as a hint for Ángela Aguilar and a clear message for Christian Nodal to tell him that what he What he needed was a woman like the actress from “Friends Forever”.









So, the fans accused that the whole thing was orchestrated by Belinda and that Ángela Aguilar had nothing to do with it, but the truth is that the singer of “La Llorona” has shown herself to be a person of values ​​and education by avoiding commenting on another woman.

