Ángela Aguilar talks about her “baby” and the nine-month process to present it

After several inconveniences, finally Ángela Aguilar will have her presentation at La Arena Méxicoa concert that was originally intended to take place on August 21, 2021 and that due to sanitary conditions had to be postponed until February 18, which has the Mexican regional music singer very excited.

That is why Ángela Aguilar offered an interview for Jessie Cervantes’ radio program where the self-appointed “princess of regional Mexican music” confessed and said that the show at La Arena México is the first in which she has been involved in the whole process.

So the 18-year-old singer said that view the presentation as “your baby”, especially since she and her team it took them nine months to prepareSo he decided what he wanted the stage to look like, what he wanted it to smell like, how he wanted people to listen to the music, the musicians, the dancers, everything.

In addition, he said that the entire process for his first concert presentation began with the recording of his album “Mexicana Enamorada” which includes unreleased songs and two songs that are authored by Ángela Aguilar, so it is a very important job. for her.

Also because she said, the album includes the song “Malagueña” which was Flor Silvestre’s favorite and after her death, because for Ángela Aguilar it has meant a lot to be able to include that song in “Mexicana Enamorada”, and being able to present this album has contributed to give her the confidence to perform alone for the first time.

Likewise, the singer of “Where they see me” said that her father always makes her list of songs, but this time he let her make the selection alone and only Pepe Aguilar gave her the go-ahead, although he said, in the end made small changes, she felt very sure that her dad would have liked the list.

The presentation in Leon

During the interview, Ángela Aguilar also spoke about the experience of performing at the León fair on January 23 of the current year, because according to the singer of “In reality”, it was a bit confusing since it was daytime but inside the palenque it was dark, in addition to being very unsure of the number of people who could go to see it.

So Pepe Aguilar’s daughter explained that when she saw that the palenque was filled, she was very pleased, especially because in the stands she could see many girls, many adolescents and even grandparents, so she considered that the choice of time led to it being a show the whole family could enjoy.

In this regard, Ángela Aguilar’s brother, Leonardo Aguilar, has commented that he loves his sister’s fandom because the girls are dressed like her, they cut their hair the same, they ask to buy their folkloric dresses and so they go to the presentation, which is very cute.

