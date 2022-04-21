Entertainment

Ángela Aguilar talks about the leaking of her photos with Gussy Lau

Hearing that much of the public supports her in the face of the scandal, Angela commented, “I love you guys more, and I’m so happy and thankful. I’m ready for what’s next this year, to keep putting out music, and I thank you for your support.”

The artist ruled out that there are people who want to harm her because of this situation. “No, I don’t think so; I think everyone is living their life just like me, and God bless you all.”

She refused to send a message against the people who have spoken ill of her after uncovering her relationship with Gussy. “Honestly no, pure love, pure peace and pure good vibes to all.”

Angela Aguilar is calm.

For its part, Pepe reacted more hermetically to the Univision program reporter’s comment about her intentions to send a message to her daughter’s detractors.

“If I had the wish, this would not be the place to tell you, because we are outside an airport and it is a television tabloid, if you are talking about family things, that is arranged in the family, that is life, that is how it should be, that is how It’s the way my parents taught me,” said Aguilar.

The singer-songwriter thanked the people who have come out in defense of his family. “That I love them very much too…these are things in life, if you get into flamenco dancing you have to know how to move the fan”.

