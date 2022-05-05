Ángela Aguilar talks about the strong scolding she received from her father, Pepe Aguilar

After the scandal that was generated with the leaking of some images in which she appears with her alleged partner, who is older than her, Ángela Aguilar turns the page and decides to remember passages from her childhood.

In an interview for the podcast “Cheleando Con Las Estrellas”, the singer declared that her family always told her that she was beautiful and confessed that she believed it so much that she did everything to attract the attention of her classmates, making her have suitors.

“I was very flirtatious as a child because my parents told me that I was very pretty and on Valentine’s Day I was the one who left letters, flowers and chocolates in the locker, so when I came home with all the gifts my dad told me who had given them to me and he scolded meAngela said.

To finish, the interpreter of “La Llorona” recalled the strongest wake-up call that Pepe has made to her and it was when she had to record “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston when she was only 4 years old, since she could not reach the ringtones of the famous song.

