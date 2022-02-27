Ángela Aguilar thanked for the dream night she experienced at the Lo Nuestro Awards

Ángela Aguilar dazzled with her presence at the 2022 Lo Nuestro Awards. On the Latin music award night, the Mexican shone with her charming outfits and with her long-awaited participation in the tribute paid to Vicente Fernández.

The youngest of the Águilar family was highlighted by Jomari GoysoUnivision’s fashion and beauty specialist, as she wore various looks that conquered the public for her beauty.

“It was all just a dream,” he wrote at the beginning of an Instagram post where he collected all the outfits he wore during the gala night. “Thank you for everything, therefore, always. Thank you infinite @premioslonuestro”, concluded the daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

Black and white were the colors that marked his dress at the Lo Nuestro Awards. Also, she wore a tight dress with a red flower print that fell in love with more than one person. According to Goyso, Ángela Aguilar is the “fashionista of the moment”. She has very well known how to combine her ranchera essence with sensational dresses that make her style unique.

The Mexican singer shared the stage with Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, Camilo and David Bisbal in what was the emotional tribute paid to Vicente Fernández at the event.

“El Charro de Huentitán” was remembered at the ceremony more than two months after his physical departure. Ángela also won the award as the Female Revelation Artist of the year.

The Lo Nuestro 2022 Awards were criticized on social networks by some Internet users. The people stated that the event should not have been held amid the tension that exists in the world due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“And on the other side of the world a war, where innocents are dying for the evil of a man”, “I find it a shame to see how they are celebrating these awards while on the other side of the world there are so many people who are suffering and dying right now”, “There is a war, children dying and these clowns partying”, “We live in such a superficial world that what matters most to them is how they dress,” were some of the messages left for the channel on their Instagram account.

