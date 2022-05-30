Angela Aguilar: the discomfort she presents when a concert ends | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Like a professional youtuber, the singer Pepe Aguilar He continues to publish video blogs of his tours and presentations and, this time, he had to upload one of what happened in Morelia. In addition to her concert, preparations and others, what most caught the attention of this audiovisual material was a confession made by her daughter Angelathe young woman who has millions of fans.

While she was talking with the cameraman who recorded her before her concert, the “Princess of the Mexican Regional” decided to mention a little about what she likes to drink before going on stage, emphasizing that she avoid doing it so that nothing affects her voice. , although you can drink warm water with honey and lemon in order to improve your vocal chords and thus delight your audience in Mexico and around the world.

Immediately after such a confession, Leonardo Aguilar’s sister continued to talk and acknowledged that in her live musical performances she has a health problem, which occurs during or at the end of the shows, putting the entire event and her integrity at risk.

To the calm of all her relatives and followers, Angela has a way to stay well at that moment and restore her integrity and thus continue as if nothing had happened. If you want to know about it, feel free to continue reading this article.

Despite only being 18 years old, she is already considered one of the main exponents of Mexican regional music (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Instagram)

THE HEALTH PROBLEM SUFFERED BY ÁNGELA AGUILAR IN HER CONCERTS

Ángela Aguilar was still talking in front of the camera when she indicated that there is a certain detail in her health, that it is not going well when she is performing a live event in front of thousands of her followers.

According to what she said in the video posted on YouTube, during the songs or at the end of the event her pressure drops suddenly, so she has to make efforts to prevent it from harming her. Luckily for him and her friends, family and fans, there is a way to control that and thus restore her health.

WHAT DOES ÁNGELA AGUILAR DO TO CONTROL THAT EVIL?

The 18-year-old artist assured that, feeling that the pressure is lowering during her concert or after its completion, she resorts to consuming hydrating drinks or also considered isotonic, which gives her energy to recover.

In this way, the smallest Clan Aguilar she holds up very well in her presentations and doesn’t let anything get to her. Of course, she did not dare to say what drink she drinks from her because, according to her, such a brand does not sponsor her, although she said the latter between jokes.

HOW MUCH IS ANGELA AGUILAR’S FORTUNE

At her young age, Ángela Aguilar has become a benchmark for regional Mexican music, with songs like “Dime how you want” or “In reality”, which accumulate millions of reproductions on digital platforms and unleash the apotheosis in their every time. more frequent public presentations.

