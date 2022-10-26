Ángela Aguilar, the only Mexican who will parade for Rihanna’s brand with Cara Delevingne

Mexico.- The international star Rihanna surprised to reveal the list of celebrities who will participate in the fashion show of your brand Savage X Fentyincluding the Mexican singer Angela Aguilar.

With a short video published through the Savage X Fenty account, it was announced that the fourth fashion show will take place on November 9, which will be broadcast on the streaming platform. Prime Video.

The parade will feature musical performances by Brazilian Anitta, Nigerian Burna Boy, American rapper Don Toliver, as well as singer Maxwell.

At just 19 years old, Ángela Aguilar has already achieved great success in her career. Photo: Instagram

Ángela Aguilar, among renowned models

Ángela Aguilar is the only Mexican who will participate in the catwalk, which will also include Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone and Lilly Singh.

Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylor Paige, Winston Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko round out the personalities who will model Savage X Fenty apparel.

Related news

International models Irina Shayk and Cara Delevingne will also participate. Photos: Instagram

Rihanna, who will host the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023, created the brand four years ago, and one of the hallmarks of her clothing is that the designs are created with diversity and inclusion in mind. Her pieces include sportswear and lingerie.

Pepe Aguilar’s 19-year-old daughter shared the video of the announcement for the Savage X Fenty parade through her social networks. “See you this November 9th…save the date, she wrote alongside the clip.

The personalities that will parade next November 9; It can be seen through Prime Video. Photo: Instagram

It seems that the success and fame of Ángela Aguilar are on the rise, just a few days ago she premiered the song “Qué agony”, a duet with Yuriria and which is part of the new album by the former academician “Pa’ pronto es Tarde”, with the that ventures into the regional genre.

Just four days after its release, the song already has more than 5.6 million views on the YouTube platform.

CRCL