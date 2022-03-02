Ángela Aguilar: what does she do with her dresses after wearing them | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | MEXICO

In addition to being a talented singer who has achieved many successes in her short 18 years, Angela Aguilar She is also considered a fashion icon. The Mexican artist wears exclusive dresses and designs in each of her presentations or video clips, showing that she takes care of every detail in her looks.

MORE INFORMATION: Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar, will they share the stage?

Aguilar has been able to combine current styles with traditional ones to create a unique style. This is how the Mexican singer dazzles in each of her live shows, with dresses and outfits that are praised by her fans.

Proof of this is her presentation at Premio Lo Nuestro, where she dazzled in a white dress with floral details on the neckline and waist. But that it does Angela Aguilar after wearing these special dresses and outfits? The young singer tells her followers.

MORE INFORMATION: The luxurious bag of Ángela Aguilar that is worth more than 2 thousand dollars

Ángela Aguilar is also considered a fashion icon (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Instagram)

WHAT DOES ÁNGELA AGUILAR DO AFTER WEARING A DRESS?

In an interview for the program ‘Ventaneando’, Ángela Aguilar revealed that most of her wardrobe designs are “ideas” of her mother and her.

The interpreter of ‘There where they see me’ explained that she has the help of who was her nanny for many years and designers from Los Angeles. In addition, she buys handicrafts from Oaxaca that she then reinvents for her wardrobe.

When the journalist Pati Chapoy asked her how much her dresses cost, Ángela Aguilar assured that she knows the exact figure because “it is part of the expenses of the show.”

Ángela Aguilar also revealed that she wears a dress twice and I don’t wear it anymore. Of course, she explained that after this she gives them a second life.

So that her costumes do not spoil, the 18-year-old singer gives them away or donates them to her fans.

“We have given away many, donated many, sometimes fans write that they need a dress for their quinceañeras, I send them a dress… yes, it’s fun,” said Ángela Aguilar on the ‘Ventaneando’ program.

WHAT DOES ÁNGELA AGUILAR DO BEFORE GOING ONTO A STAGE?

In an interview with Maxine Woodside and There Soto, in which she talked about many things, Ángela Aguilar said that she has a strange ritual before giving a recital in front of thousands of people.

The first thing he recognized is that he does absolutely nothing that day to save his strength and concentrate for the night. Moreover, she assured that she eats several hours in advance to be prepared, which shows her professionalism.

“I’m kind of weird, all day of the show I try to do nothing and be focused on what I’m going to do. I always try to eat about two or three hours before the show so I can be good vocally, ”she indicated.

But what most aroused the surprise of those who did not know this detail, is that Angela goes to a corner minutes before and hopes that no one bothers her, as if she were punished at school.

“There comes a point, like 15 minutes before I go on stage, when nobody can touch me anymore, I have to concentrate. I get like I’m grounded in a corner over there and I literally focus, I start to warm up and modulate my voice, to concentrate, meditate and visualize how I want to end the concert, ”she detailed.