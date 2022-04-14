Ángela Aguilar: Wherever you see me, the song that Gussy Lau composed for his girlfriend and that is one of the biggest hits on the album Mexicana Enamorada | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Since Photographs of Ángela Aguilar and her boyfriend, Gussy Lau, will be leakedall eyes turned to them, because, with the passing of days, some information about both became known, such as the great difference in age that exists and that they work, practically, hand in hand, since he has composed several songs to one of the main promises of music in Mexico.

In recent days, one of those songs that the 33-year-old composer has written for his beloved is having a great reception in the foreign market, mainly in the United States, which is a great satisfaction for both of them, who now dream of A very promising future for both of them.

It was Ángela Aguilar who broke the news to her fans that this song was number one on motorLATINO in the United States. Through a story on her Instagram account, the 18-year-old artist revealed that the song in question had reached the first place of preferences in that country.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter reached the first place of preferences in the United States with a song composed by Gussy Lau (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Instagram)

THE SONG BY ÁNGELA AGUILAR THAT WAS COMPOSED BY GUSSY LAU

On the disk “Mexican in love” by the 18-year-old artist, made up of 10 songs, there is a musical theme called “There where I am seen”, which was composed by Gussy Lau and is now bearing very good fruit on all digital platforms.

For example, on YouTube, the video clip of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter already has more than 27 million views and is expected to continue to accumulate more over time.

The song “where they see me” is about a young woman who, despite her age, has had a hard experience with heartbreak and recounts all the pain she feels, although she is aware that she must move on.

WHO IS GUSSY LAU, ANGELA AGUILAR’S BOYFRIEND?

Rene Humberto Lau is the real name of Gussy Laua composer born in Culiacán, Sinaloa (Mexico) who became known as a result of his proximity to Angela Aguilar.

His mother is of Mexican origin, while his father is Korean. At the moment, Gussy lau She is 33 years old, while the famous artist turned 18.

Precisely, Gussy Lau joined the work team at Equinoccio Records in Pepe Aguilarin March 2021.

According to Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) Gussy Lau He has made around 65 important works.

THE MOST FAMOUS SONGS COMPOSED BY GUSSY LAU

One of the most common questions regarding the young man is how many songs Gussy Lau has and, according to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM), the answer is 65 songs of his authorship, of which two earned him two Latin Grammy awards. .

The 33-year-old artist won both prestigious awards from Christian Nodal. The first was in 2019 for “They didn’t tell you wrong,” which won the award for “Best Mexican Regional Song.”

Two years later, he would play glory again, again at the hands of Belinda and Edgar Barrera’s ex-boyfriend, with the theme “Down here”.

René Humberto Lau is also the mind behind songs like “How long have I stayed”, “How many disappointments”, “Half a step away from giving up”, “Where do they see me” (performed by Ángela Aguilar), “How I regret ”, “Of the kisses I gave you” (Christian Nodal), “On my left side”, “As I wish I am still alive”, “Between her and you”, “We went” and “Tonight I forget”. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHAT DOES PEPE AGUILAR THINK OF HIS DAUGHTER’S ROMANCE WITH GUSSY LAU?

The relationship between Gussy lau Y Angela Aguilar It has surprised thousands of people in the world. And it is that the Mexican artist never before gave clues as to who was the person who would have conquered her heart, but the young man was the one who confirmed everything.

Gussy lau He also made known what the patriarch of the family thinks, Pepe aguilar.

“We started dating a couple of weeks ago, Pepe (Aguilar) agrees, Aneliz knows it too. My dad already knows her, they all know each other. Everything was private until this”, he indicated, referring to the dissemination of the photos on social networks. MORE DETAILS HERE.