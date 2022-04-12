Ángela Aguilar: who leaked the photos of the singer with Gussy Lau | FAME

In early April it was leaked a photograph that confirmed the love relationship between Ángela Aguilar and the Mexican composer Gussy Lauand although the couple looks quite affectionate in the image, their publication did not go down well with Pepe Aguilar’s daughter. In fact, the young singer denounced that the diffusion of the photo has been a “violation of the possibility of having their own privacy”.

As it is recalled, while the relationship was ratified by the composer through his social networks, where he also asked that his privacy be invaded, he was the interpreter of “here where you see me” who was most uncomfortable with the situation.

“I feel sad, disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video; my soul hurts… They have been circulating some photos with whom I have not agreed to go out… I feel violated, I feel violated of the possibility of having my own privacy, of being able to decide about my life, my body, my imageAguilar pointed out.

The image shows Gussy Lau with Ángela Aguilar (Photo: Venomous Queen / Twitter)

WHO LEAKED THE PHOTOS OF ÁNGELA AGUILAR AND GUSSY LAU?

It was the composer himself who revealed that it was his responsibility that the photo of his relationship with Aguilar was leaked, because, as he assured, he had shown it to some friends and one of them spread it.

“Ok, we walk together so as not to tell you a long story (…) They are screenshots of a video that I had. Everything was private until a friend of mine took the photo, it’s not bad, but it feels like a betrayal of trust”, he indicated.

Gussy Lau composed songs for Ángela Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar, Caliber 50, Christian Nodal (Photo: Gussy Lau / Instagram)

According to the two-time Grammy winner, it all happened in a moment of fun with his friends, when, between jokes, he brought his tongue to the face of the “princess of regional Mexican music.”

“I uploaded a video and I told him Look at the big head I have, that makes me smarter, if I have a head that big it’s because I have a lot of brain. And that’s what he tells me. Just because you have a big head doesn’t mean you have a brain,” Lau said.

#GussyLau confirm relationship with #AngelaAguilar . Apparently he has parental approval. I don’t even know what to believe anymore 🤷🏻‍♀️ #PepeAguilar pic.twitter.com/sQCjzj3aOc – JUANGABRIELA JACKSON 🦋 (@YoZhoy) April 7, 2022

GUSSY LAU IS CRITICIZED FOR ÁNGELA AGUILAR

Although the composer came out to defend Ángela Aguilar, a sector of users on social networks accused him of having leaked the image to gain popularity on social networks.

“how horrible that I upload a song of mine and nobody pays attention to it and right now it’s gossip the whole world connected”, Lau indicated in a video for social networks.

Finally, the member of Equinoccio Records, Pepe Aguilar’s company, commented: “What a shame that they know me for being someone’s boyfriend and not for my songs”.