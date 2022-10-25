Ángela Aguilar will debut at Rihanna’s Savage Fenty show, when and where to see her?

Mexican power is going to be present in the parade of Savage Fenty of Rihannabecause the Mexican regional singer is going to be part of the long-awaited show of the Super Bowl 2023 halftime manager. In Sónica we bring you all the details such as when and Where to see the show.

Little by little we have seen that Angela Aguilar he has been making his way within the fashion industry and of course he could not be indifferent to a brand as important as the one he manages Rihannaso it won’t be long to see her in the parade that year after year since its first broadcast has left us with our mouths open.

Where to see Ángela Aguilar in Rihanna’s Savage Fenty show?

Rihanna was in charge of announcing through its social networks volume 4 of the parade of Savage Fentyher lingerie line, which will not only have the participation of Angela Aguilarbut also the names of Anitta, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Maxwell, Simu Liu, among others.

It should be noted that the Mexican regional singer is not in the performance section, since she shares a list with the models Irina and Cara, so it is likely that we will see her on the parade. If you want to know in Where to see the parade in which you will participate Angela Aguilar, We tell you that this will be available on Prime Video on November 9, 2022.

What is Savage Fenty, Rihanna’s brand?

As we mentioned before, Savage Fenty is the lingerie brand of Rihanna which year after year has been carrying out a parade amazing which is broadcast through the Prime Video platform (if you don’t know Where to see the other parades this is the platform because they are all still available) and that has come to unseat shows of the magnitude of Victoria’s Secret.

Savage Fenty has not only been characterized by paradebut for being a brand that bets on all bodies, no matter the color, size or shape, you will always see a wide variety of models in its catalog, Rihanna has wanted to include everyone regardless of their gender, nationality and sexual orientation.

This time it will be Angela Aguilar the one in charge of putting all the Mexican power in the parade of Savage Fenty which thanks to Rihanna and his team has set high expectations for fashion shows, now that you know Where to see You can’t miss this latest installment.