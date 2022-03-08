Ángela Aguilar, with skinny jeans and Jordan sneakers, the hottest of 2022

air jordan It is the tennis brand, initially designed for basketball, which the basketball player created together Michael Jordanconsidered the best of all time in this sport and the Nike company, which is dedicated to the design, development, manufacture and worldwide marketing of footwear, clothing, equipment, accessories and sports services.

Air Jordan shoes were created exclusively for Michael Jordan in late 1984 while he was a Chicago Bulls player, but were released to the general public beginning April 1, 1985 with designs from Peter Moore, Tinker Hatfield and Bruce Kilgore.

With the passage of time, tennis shoes not only underwent design transformations but also their target audience, since people began to use them casually and for some years, practically the industry turned to more dress shoes than sports shoes, even collection.

However, these shoes, as they also call tennis shoes, have managed to preserve their essence and thousands of international celebrities have given a lecture on how to wear sports shoes like this one, one of the most recent was the Mexican regional music singer Angela Aguilarwho is currently consolidating her place as one of the most followed interpreters in Mexico and the United States.

(Angela Aguilar/Getty Images)

The young daughter of renowned singer Pepe Aguilar has not only shown her extraordinary talent for singing, she has also positioned herself with each of her public appearances as an example to follow in terms of style and fashion.

In fact, it was during her rehearsals for the last installment of the “Lo Nuestro Awards”, that the 18-year-old girl appeared dressed in white and blue Jordan tennis shoes, which she combined with skinny jeans, a white shirt and a cardigan made of tweed, cropped design that has a hem full of fringes.

(Angela Aguilar/Getty Images)

According to experts, high-top sneakers will be part of the trends of this year 2022 due to the nostalgia industry that for several years has generated an entire market around sports shoes.

“Even in the case of sneakers usually linked to sports aesthetics, over the years, we have understood that we are facing a creation with a classic silhouette that has managed to position itself as a symbol and icon in the fashion industry. Although it is true that if we delve into the history of Jordan tennis shoes, we will discover countless models of them, all of them will be the ideal allies to complete casual looks with a very interesting and urban twist, ”says the magazine fashion.