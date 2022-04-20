since a few days, Angela Aguilar is in the middle of the eye of the hurricane because it was revealed that he has a romantic relationship with Gussy Laua man who is 15 years older than her, but the scandal grew even more because their courtship came to light due to the leaking of some images in which they can be seen kissing, but now information has emerged that the singer fears that some intimate photos would have send To her boyfriend.

It should be remembered that after the courtship of Angela Aguilar Y Gussy Lauthe young singer shared a video on social networks in which she expressed feeling outraged and betrayed by the leak of the photos.

Despite this, a source close to the family Aguilar confessed to the magazine TVNotas that those images that were spread in various media and social networks were not really the ones that worried him. Angelabut their pain is due to the fact that there are other intimate photos which could also leak.

Ángela Aguilar would have sent intimate photos to Gussy Lau

The person close to Angela and the rest of the family Aguilar allegedly revealed to TVNotas magazine that the leak of the photos It was made by someone very close to the singer, be it a friend, cousin or even the singer himself Gussy Laubut those were not the images that he was worried about being exposed publicly, but others that Pepe’s own daughter Aguilar there would be send To her boyfriend.

“The scandal became so big that Angela panicked and confessed to her parents that there were more photos, very intimate photos that she had sent to Gussy…”, a person close to the Aguilar family told TVNotas.

“Pepe shouted to heaven because he had warned him to be careful. Although he was that he was not warmed by the sun, he told Angela that I was not going to leave her alone in this problem. They immediately went to his law firm and they explained the situation to him, there he calmed down a bit… his lawyers told him that if those images came to light, the Olympia Law protected Angela and Gussy could even end up in jail, because it is a very serious crime”finished the source.

It is so currently Angela and his family are calmer in the face of this situation and therefore they are enjoying their vacations in Europe, however, this time away from Mexico is helping them to protect Angela of the attacks and the press. Also, to think of a strategy, since in the next few days they have several agreed dates and they must do promotion, but presumably they will not talk at all about the leak of the photos.