Ángela Aguilar’s demands prior to her concerts

Ángela Aguilar and the demands prior to her concerts

Recently, it was revealed what are the particular requirements of the famous singer Ángela Aguilar prior to her concerts, in addition to her rituals What do you do before going on stage?

There is no doubt that Ángela Aguilar has become one of the singers favorites of the moment, since not only does she belong to one of the most famous dynasties in the artistic world, but also her great talent has won over her millions of admirers and various awards.

It is worth mentioning that currently the young woman is tour through the United States and Mexico alongside his father, the singer Pepe Aguilar, and his brother Leonardo Aguilar, with their show “Jaripeo sin Fronteras”.

Through the Official Reven Records TikTok account, some of the demands that Ángela Aguilar has for her dressing room before her concerts were made known, among which they highlighted the presence of quartz and palo santo, which she uses for energy. positive.

In addition, another thing that should not be missing are white flowers, which offer tranquility and light to your dressing room, as well as water, fruit and instant soup to enjoy after your concert.

However, regarding one of the rituals that Ángela Aguilar performs before going on stage, they find eating for a few hours “to be well vocally” and not doing any activity to be focused, concentrated, meditate and visualize how she wants them to go. his concerts.

This is how Ángela Aguilar continues to achieve success in the world of music and triumphs on the stages she steps on.

In addition, the little girl from the Aguilar saga is also leaving her mark on fashion, with her personal style that mixes avant-garde elements with traditional Mexican garments.

However, while her wardrobe has given her many joys, always placing her among the best dressed, this time a garment played a trick on her.

And it is that the winner of the Lo Nuestro Award for Female Revelation Artist suffered an uncomfortable moment when she was singing “There where they see me” in a palenque.

Aguilar, dressed in a red corset and a voluminous black skirt with layers of tulle, was heading for some stairs to access the center of the stage, with the help of one of her assistants so as not to trip, but the garment decided to act on its own and fell to the ground.

This was a moment captured by the public and of course it turned out to be shared on various social networks.

However, the singer proved to be a professional and came out of the accident more than gracefully.