Angela Aguilar’s double looks for her outside her hotel in Monterrey; she received it that way

Ángela Aguilar performed at the Monterrey Arena the weekend with his father, Pepe Aguilar. But what the young Mexican interpreter did not expect was that the day after her presentation in the northern sultana, his double appeared outside his hotel. The meeting was shown on social networks.

The singer shared a small video where she goes inside her truck. On the way, she filmed a person running through the window. In the filming she is heard “It’s my doppelganger!” This video was accompanied by a “I love you” and the label for Adrián González.

Before this little meeting, Adrián shared a series of clips inside the car where it is seen that it is identical. In González’s stories you can see that he was accompanied by his mother, who was driving while she recorded the message to his favorite artist.

They are identical

Adrián shared a series of videos where he spoke directly to Ángela. In his narration he asked her to go out, since he was waiting for her outside the hotel. It has to be mentioned that he said he had seen her enter the building, so he would wait until she came out. But that’s not all, since she was dressed just like the singer.

In the clips you can see González dressed in a black blouse with purple details and a flower print, Typical Angela. The hairstyle is also like that of Pepe’s daughter. This outfit was accompanied with a necklace and earrings with precious stones. But it is not all, since he not only dressed like this to see her, but she is also her imitator.

Before uploading his narration outside the hotel with his mother. Adrián uploaded some stories where he can be seen on top of a stage performing Aguilar’s songs. In another of the videos you can see him getting ready before appearing in front of his audience. In the second video she is wearing a white dress with a flower print.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar could have her own biographical series! Pepe Aguilar confirms reality television project