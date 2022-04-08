Entertainment

Angela Aguilar’s new boyfriend that her family does not approve of

Angela Aguilar She is one of the most beloved performers on the music scene. This time, the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty has once again occupied the media headlines as a result of a series of images that went viral and would confirm that the singer is in a romantic relationship.

The photos in question show Angela with the composer Gussy Lau, who has worked with other artists such as Christian Nodal. Hundreds of rumors quickly began to circulate that the two were in a relationship. But not only that, but one of the reasons that caught the most attention is the age difference between the two, since she is 18 and he is 33.

