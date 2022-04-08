Angela Aguilar’s new boyfriend that her family does not approve of

Angela Aguilar She is one of the most beloved performers on the music scene. This time, the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty has once again occupied the media headlines as a result of a series of images that went viral and would confirm that the singer is in a romantic relationship.

The photos in question show Angela with the composer Gussy Lau, who has worked with other artists such as Christian Nodal. Hundreds of rumors quickly began to circulate that the two were in a relationship. But not only that, but one of the reasons that caught the most attention is the age difference between the two, since she is 18 and he is 33.

To quell the rumours, the composer confirmed who since mid-February has been in a relationship with Angela Aguilar.

“Photos are circulating with Ángela and I, which I uploaded to my ‘Close Friends’. Ok, we hang out together so as not to tell you a long story… We started dating a couple of weeks ago, that wasn’t a problem, everything is being handled privately, by mistake one of those ‘Close Friend’ took a screenshot of it” Lau said through an Instagram live he did where he referred to the rumors.

In this transmission, Gussy recounted how the relationship began and even assured that both her and his family agree on their relationship.

However, sources close to the Aguilar family, not everything is rosy. The composer came to the life of the Aguilars in March 2021, since he was the one who composed the song ‘Actually‘, played by Ángela Aguilar, and ‘Whatever they say‘, which was sung by Pepe AguilarAngela’s father.

The truth is no one imagined that the relationship between Gussy and Angela it would transcend the professional plane to become something more. According to People in Spanish, a source close to the Aguilar family indicated that what the singer did is “an abuse of trust.” “They opened the door for him and he took advantage of that by courting a girl. He is 33 years old,” said the person close to the family.