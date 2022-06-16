Angela Aguilar’s tight jeans ideal for slimming the legs

Angela Aguilar, the little princess of the Mexican regional voice, is as talented on stage as when it comes to combining her clothes. Her style is a registered trademark and the young woman is a boom every time she poses with a different outfit for her fans on social networks. Let’s see your jeans Ideal tights to refine the legs.

The trak fashion reaches the networks of the little princess of the Mexican voice. Font. Instagram. @angela_aguilar

Angela Aguilar: Singer, it girl and fanatic of the jeans adjusted!

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar and granddaughter of Flor Silvestre has a powerful fashionista side, for which she always looks produced, sophisticated and glamorous even when it comes to casual outfits.

And of course, it is the case of his favorite garment: the jeans adjusted. With special devotion for this jeans design, Angela Aguilar has a trick to use a jean model that allows her to refine her legs, in addition to looking incredible. We analyze it.

The vertical lines running down your skinny jean allow you to create the effect of a finer outline. The lines start at the top, running down in a flattering run down the leg – fabulous!

Angela Aguilar get in this way to return original to their jeans fitted and stylize the figure, thanks also to the high waist with a wide and fitted waist, which slightly lengthens the torso.

The vertical lines, which are actually seams, are known as trak fashion. A style that sculpts the figure without the need for more than choosing the perfect design: in this case, the jeans They are fitted and slightly loose from the knee to give the impression of a few inches taller.

Angela Aguilar usually use this model jeans fitted with vertical lines with Valentino platform heels in vibrant colors or Yves Saint Laurent heels.

Super stylish and elegant, she is not afraid of the fusion of styles to compose a unique casual look, which, although its base is the jeans tight can be very glamorous in shoes or tops.

The high waist of the skinny jean and the wide waist stylize it even more along with the vertical lines of the model. Ángela Aguilar is an expert in styling and has the most flattering garments! Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

On this occasion, as a garment to accompany the skinny jeans, she chose the color red and a modern cropped top model: a half-neck shirt, sleeveless and a very net style that contrasts with the navy blue jeans and the colorful scarf.

Angela Aguilar! it is pure inspiration! What are you waiting for to fly to get a skinny jean that sharpens and stylizes your legs as well as providing style?

Remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme it is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.