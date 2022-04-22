Ángela and Pepe Aguilar break the silence and talk about the scandal of the photographs

The controversy of aguilar family keep talking. Following the spread of some photographs where Ángela Aguilar, 18, and Gussy Lau, 33, are seen kissing in a very fiery situation, the representative of the Mexican regional traveled with her family to Paris to get away from the storm. Despite this, the scandal continued, and now the young singer and her father have broken the silence.

Before the trip to Europethe artist had come forward with a video where she expressed feeling violated and sad after the leaks of the photos, since that belonged to her private life, and at the same time, she declared that she felt disappointed by a person whom she loved. I was very confident.

At the airport in the city of New Yorkwhere they have some presentations, Ángela and Pepe Aguilar were intercepted by reporters from the program El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision). Faced with the questions they asked her, the young woman sent a message to all those who supported her in this whole situation that she had to live through. “I love you guys more and I’m so happy and thankful and I’m ready for what’s next this year, to keep putting out music and I thank you for the support,” she said.

In addition, he added that he does not believe that there are people who want to harm him saying: “no, I think not, I think everyone is living the same as me, God bless you all.” At the same time, she assured that she is not upset with anyone and sent a message to those who had criticized her, “pure love, pure peace, and pure vibes for everyone,” she said.

For his part, his father Pepe Aguilar also thanked those who supported the family. “I love them very much, too, they are things in life, if you get into flamenco dancing you have to know how to move the fan,” he said. Angela’s father, when delving into the subject, clarified that one day he would talk about everything that happened, but that this was not the time. “I just don’t want to talk. I am not going to make this situation bigger than it is, the truth is, at the right time, if we have to talk, we will talk, “he said. “When I have something to talk about, which most likely there is, you already know me, we will talk. They know that I love and adore my family, and I will always defend them. But let’s wait a little bit”, he finished.