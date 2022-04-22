Entertainment

Ángela and Pepe Aguilar break the silence and talk about the scandal of the photographs

The controversy of aguilar family keep talking. Following the spread of some photographs where Ángela Aguilar, 18, and Gussy Lau, 33, are seen kissing in a very fiery situation, the representative of the Mexican regional traveled with her family to Paris to get away from the storm. Despite this, the scandal continued, and now the young singer and her father have broken the silence.

Before the trip to Europethe artist had come forward with a video where she expressed feeling violated and sad after the leaks of the photos, since that belonged to her private life, and at the same time, she declared that she felt disappointed by a person whom she loved. I was very confident.

