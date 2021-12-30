Angela Kukawski, Kardashian manager tortured and killed: boyfriend Jason Barker arrested

Angela Kukawski, a well-known US manager who also had his family among his clients Kardashian, she was tortured and killed in Los Angeles. The woman’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, suspected of being the culprit of the murder, was arrested and held in Van Nuys prison, with bail set at over three million dollars.

The woman’s body was found one day after she was reported missing, on 23 December. He was in his car, parked along Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley, police said.

Angela Kukawski dies, boyfriend arrested

According to investigators Jason Barker allegedly killed the woman in their apartment, he would have loaded the body into the car and brought it to the place where the body was later found. Prosecutor’s charges against Barker are premeditated murder and torture, according to documents published by the Times. Angela Kukawski died from stab wounds and beatings to the head and neck and from strangulation.

Kukawski worked at Woodland Hills Boulevard Management, where he had clients of the caliber of Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. He also worked with the Kardashians and with Tupac Shakur.

