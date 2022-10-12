Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96: which films of the actress can be seen in streaming

The British-born star had a renowned career in film and television. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

british actress Angela Landsburyknown for her role in the series the crime reporter, died this Tuesday at the age of 96, as confirmed by his family in a statement. “Angela Lansbury’s children are saddened to announce that her mother passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. local time, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” it reads. in the message.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

She was considered one of the most recognized artists in Europe with 70 years of experience on TV, film and theater. Her first steps in acting were taken by her in New York, a city in the United States to which her family migrated from the United Kingdom during World War II, and in North America she managed to climb to Hollywood. After being hired by the film company MGM, she shot the films gas light Y The portrait of Dorian Gray, for which he received two Oscar nominations. We tell you more about his career and where to see his movies in streaming here:

The long hot summer

Inspired by the novel the village, by William Faulkner, the film begins by introducing us to Ben Quick, a man who arrives in a Mississippi town where his father earned a reputation for being an arsonist. In this same city lives Will Varner, a very important person who has a deep hatred towards the Quick family, so he will try to make life impossible for Ben, who will fall in love with Clara, Varner’s daughter. The cast included Lansbury, Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, Orson Welles Anthony Franciosa and Lee Remick. to see in Qubit Tv.

“The long and hot summer” is a free adaptation of the novel “El villorrio”. (Qubit TV)

the ambassador of fear

In this political thriller, director John Frankeheimer tells a story about the brainwashing of a group of American prisoners during the Korean War. Beside Angela Landsburyperform other Hollywood veterans like Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, Janet Leigh, and more stars. Originally, the end of filming coincided with the date John F. Kennedy was assassinated, so it hit theaters a few years after the tragic event. In Qubit Tv.

“The Ambassador of Fear” is a classic political thriller starring great movie stars. (Qubit TV)

The Magical Lullaby: Nanny McPhee

This adaptation of the literary series Nurse Matildadeveloped by and starring emma thompson, centers on a mysterious woman who is hired by a widowed man to bring order to the lives of his seven unruly and disobedient children. Horrible-looking and dressed in dark outfits, she will face an arduous task as the children’s nanny. Lansbury played the remembered Adelaide Stitch, the great-aunt of the family, and the rest of the cast completes it. Colin Firth, Imelda Staunton, Kelly Macdonald, Celia Imrie, and Thomas Sangster. Is available in Netflix.

Angela Lansbury as Adelaide Stitch, the family’s great-aunt in “The Magical Lullaby: Nanny McPhee.” (Netflix)

pranks of a witch

“In 1940, an eccentric young English spinster becomes a witch’s apprentice. With three children and their unwitting mentor, he finds a spell on the island of Naboombu and uses it to prevent a German invasion of England”, is how this 1971 classic is described, which mixed animation and live action, using the surprising technological advances of The time. can be seen in Disney+.

The British actress starred in the family comedy “Antics of a Witch.” (Disney+)

Mary Poppins Returns

It is the sequel to the original film. Mary Poppinsreleased in 1964, which introduces Emily Blunt in the famous role. Several decades have passed since the nanny said goodbye to siblings Michael and Jane Banks, now adults in 1930s London. An event in their lives will cause Mary Poppins to come to the aid of the family and take them on a new journey of fantasy where imagination has no limits. They act too Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Dick Van Dyke Y Angela Landsbury. To enjoy in the catalog of Disney+.

The balloon lady in “Mary Poppins Returns” was Angela Lansbury’s last film role. (Disney+)

KEEP READING:

Watch the trailer for M3GANthe terrifying film produced by James Wan

individual posters of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever and the memory of Chadwick Boseman

Enola Holmes 2 presents a new advance less than a month after his return