Angela Merkel, her farewell discovers an Italy uber alles after years of reproaches – Libero Quotidiano





Giancarlo Mazzuca 01 December 2021

It almost feels like we’re back in the days of double-digit inflation with the latest price jumps (3.8% in November) that we haven’t seen for 13 years. Yes, we are witnessing a deja vu that certainly does not reassure us, in these days before Christmas, between the well of St. Patrick’s of the fourth wave, the new variant and the caudine forks of the economy that raises alarms. But, upon reflection, the current scenario does not resemble that of the years of the “sboom” because then we had an example to imitate: it was called Germany which, for a well-determined Italy to turn the page, there was always a point of reference. But now, in an ever-changing world, the old balances have completely blown and we discover that the Germans are even in worse conditions than ours. It’s possible? The data speak for themselves.





Just yesterday the financial newspapers published the news that in November the cost of living in Merkel’s parts flew to 6%, almost double the current tricolor “ceiling”: we are at the highest levels since the unification between the two Germanys. And it is perfectly useless that the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, try to throw water on the fire of the Germanic fire, underlining the fact that the record increase is linked only to temporary factors such as the return of VAT. The truth is that we are a little confused because, overnight, those models that we have tried to imitate for a lifetime have collapsed. We risk losing our bearings: after giving us lessons in economics for decades, we discover that teachers are worse off than students.





Not to mention the pandemic scenario in Germany which is now much blacker than ours, with over 45,000 cases and almost 400 deaths per day. Moral of the story: if for years the now ex-Chancellor was a Teutonic teacher who continued to beat us up, now that she is about to leave the scene, she seems to have become a tail for all of us. How can we forget when, ten years ago, Frau Angela tried to blame the EU front for the international economic crisis on the Berlusconi government with the spread that skyrocketed? Even in a scenario so gray today, we can take a little satisfaction with the news of the last few weeks that serve to do justice, albeit late, of the lot of dispettucci who made us our “cousins”. So much so that today, faced with the various missteps in Berlin and its surroundings, we almost arrive at the paradox of discovering an Italy ùber alles. In spite of everything.



