Angela Merkel’s notoriety tarnished by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Until recently, she was hailed by many as one of Europe’s greatest post-war leaders. But, in recent days, the policy of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is being scrutinized and criticized for her proximity to Russia.

Erected by some media as “leader of the free world” after the election of the controversial Donald Trump in the United States in 2016, the center-right former head of government is being accused these days of having increased Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and of not have invested enough in Defense.

The policy followed during almost two decades of mandate, which opted for commercial contracts to democratize and win over authoritarian regimes such as those of Russia and China, was “a mistake”, says the newspaper Die Welt.

“What Germany and Europe have experienced in recent days is neither more nor less than an overthrow of Mrs. Merkel’s policy, which consisted of guaranteeing peace and freedom through treaties with despots,” adds the newspaper, of conservative mood.

In the last decade, Germany’s energy dependence on Russia went from 36% of total gas imports in 2014 to 55% today.

For this reason, Europe’s leading economy has spoken out against the claims made by other Western countries, led by the United States, to impose an embargo on Russian oil and gas, crucial to meeting its energy needs.

– ‘Historic failure’ –

From a military point of view, the German army has been chronically underfunded for years. His allies, especially the United States, have been asking him for some time to meet the defense spending targets set by NATO (2% of national GDP).

Former Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, from Merkel’s circle, has recognized her country’s “historic failure” when it comes to reinforcing its army.

“After Georgia, Crimea and Donbas, we have not prepared anything that could have really deterred Putin,” he tweeted not long ago.

Merkel’s predecessor, the Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder, had paved the way for greater reliance on Russian energy by launching the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, but it was the former chancellor who authorized Nord Stream 2.

This controversial second gas pipeline, worth 10,000 million euros, was supposed to double the supply capacity of Russian gas in Germany. It caused controversy because it avoids passing through Ukraine, which deprives that country of transit rights.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was suspended sine die.

Merkel “must bear her share of the responsibility in her quest to seek close economic ties with Russia,” as this has made Germany more dependent on Russia for energy, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper notes.

“Now we are seeing the consequences of that terrible mistake,” he adds.

– Are the Social Democrats to blame? –

At the geopolitical level, Germany’s reluctance to want to integrate Ukraine and Georgia into NATO in 2008, despite pressure from the United States, has also been brought to the fore recently.

Jörg Forbrig, director for Central and Eastern Europe of the German Marshall Fund, however, rejects the idea that Angela Merkel could have been too naive about Vladimir Putin.

“She had a pretty good perception of who Vladimir Putin is and what Russia is today,” he analyzes.

Instead, the researcher blames above all his coalition partner for 12 of the 16 years of his mandate, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), a formation even more favorable (since the 1970s) to a rapprochement with Moscow.

An opinion shared by Marina Henke, professor of International Relations at the Hertie School: “if one does not know Germany and believes that the chancellor is omnipotent, then one can think that” Merkel is to blame, but in reality, the academic points out, ” this was, above all, a major mistake by the SPD.”

Merkel also had to deal with intensive lobbying by companies willing to sign contracts in Russia, and with Germany’s need to find alternative sources after its decision to abandon nuclear power in 2011.