Angèle canon in a bikini: big bursts revealed in video from behind the scenes of her tour!
While on tour with her second album “Nonante Cinq”, Angèle revealed behind the scenes of her shows and her improvised moments of relaxation with friends. Leaving to travel around France to honor her many concerts, the pretty blonde has unveiled a special “show” in a bikini with her friends on a boat…
Currently on tour to defend on stage his second album entitled ninety five, Angèle has been criss-crossing France since April 20. On July 7, 2022, the singer unveiled images from her tour on Instagram. On the videos, we thus discover the interpreter of the title Swing your what on a boat dancing like crazy on the title Free. In a white string bikini, the 26-year-old young woman flaunts her wasp waist and performs a choreography with her friends before one of them jumps into the water.
On the other images of the slideshow, we also discover her singing on stage, admiring a T-shirt bearing the image of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (former iconic couple), watching the series Stranger Things during a break between two dates or with his faithful friend Pépette (his pet dog). “Free, here I am!!!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption. A tour that seems decidedly intense and hectic for the Belgian singer!
As a reminder, the singer’s first album, brol (released in 2018), had sold nearly 1.5 million copies. Interviewed by the newspaper The Parisian during the promotion of his album ninety fiveshe had revealed the warning of her dad, the singer Marka: “My father, who makes music, told me even before I tackled the second record that I wouldn’t have the same success as the first. It was a nice way of telling me that it wasn’t the most important thing.“
Released on December 10, 2021, the album ninety five (in reference to his year of birth) seems to appeal to fans just as much. “In this album I put a lot of love, a lot of things, there is everything. I want you guys to listen to it for real and it’s now and we celebrate my birthday together” she confided on Instagram.
