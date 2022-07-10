Angèle canon in a bikini: big bursts revealed in video from behind the scenes of her tour!

Currently on tour to defend on stage his second album entitled ninety five, Angèle has been criss-crossing France since April 20. On July 7, 2022, the singer unveiled images from her tour on Instagram. On the videos, we thus discover the interpreter of the title Swing your what on a boat dancing like crazy on the title Free. In a white string bikini, the 26-year-old young woman flaunts her wasp waist and performs a choreography with her friends before one of them jumps into the water.

On the other images of the slideshow, we also discover her singing on stage, admiring a T-shirt bearing the image of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (former iconic couple), watching the series Stranger Things during a break between two dates or with his faithful friend Pépette (his pet dog). “Free, here I am!!!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption. A tour that seems decidedly intense and hectic for the Belgian singer!

