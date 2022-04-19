Angèle tackled for her comparison to Beyoncé, a compromising video resurfaces (video)









published by Lou Tabarin on Apr 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM



















A heated debate took place on Twitter on April 18. The fans of Beyonce defended their idol against a young man who claimed thatAngela was equal to the American singer. For them, it doesn’t work at all.

At the same time, an old performance by Angèle resurfaced. The Belgian artist performed in Nice in 2019 on the occasion of the music festival. Very breathless during her interpretation of Swing your whatshe completely missed its live. Check out an excerpt below.

Angèle sings as well as Beyoncé: a comparison that does not pass

We don’t touch Beyoncé. Last December, Louane had drawn the wrath of internet users after giving his opinion on Queen B: “ I’m going to get turned on but you know what? Yes she is beautiful, she dances too well, she sings too well. Frankly his vocal technique is incredible. But in terms of emotion for me, it doesn’t matter to me » .

Now it’s Angèle’s turn to be teased. Following the publication of the video of the failed live during which she seems out of breath, a surfer tried to defend the Belgian singer “ at the same time, she moves everywhere at her concerts, à la Beyoncé, a real show, it’s not a scarecrow like some » .

At the same time, she moves everywhere at her concerts, à la Beyoncé, a real show, it’s not a scarecrow like some… — Super SoSo 🏎 (@SonnyLH44) April 18, 2022

The result was not long in coming. Fans of Jay-Z’s wife immediately retorted, calling the comparison an insult: ” I think he’s talking about a Beyoncé that we don’t know “, “ Tyou compares the incomparable. Beyoncé is octaves, charisma and choreo “, “ Fplease don’t involve Beyoncé in this nonsense » .

It must be said that between the two singers, there is a huge gap in terms of stage presence. Beyoncé is a regular at energetic American shows. Angèle’s repertoire is calmer and appropriate for calm interpretations. But that day, the pretty blonde wanted to enjoy on stage, which disturbed his voice.

Internet users make fun of the Belgian singer

Once again, Angèle is criticized for her live vocal performance. His last live performance during the Victoires de la Musique had scandalized Internet users. This time, they prefer to laugh about it, which leads to a series of hilarious tweets.

It’s more Angèle it’s Angina https://t.co/u8F7eQRlgY — fullmetal (@hitosenju) April 18, 2022

on the other hand the video of Angele live I’m really laughing 😭😭😭😭 she was drunk or what — Nola Darling 👩🏾‍🦱✨ (@nola_daarling) April 17, 2022

When you have your headphones you sing like that! 😂😂 https://t.co/qceTVNoPfs — Paulina 🧸 (@papa_ours1) April 18, 2022

me after 3 shots https://t.co/SFARc0SAE7 — alcolo facilo uwu (@metregism) April 19, 2022

Despite everything, Angèle remains a very popular and talent that makes dance as far as the United States alongside Dua Lipa. Obviously, she is much more comfortable behind her piano.











