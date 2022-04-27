Ángeles Peña responds after a controversial tweet about ugly people on TV

After the controversial tweet of the adviser to the Executive Branch for the Directorate of Government Strategy and Communication, Maria Altagracia de los Angeles Pena Penawho criticized the image of the news reporters on the different television channels, apologized to those people who may have felt bad after these statements.

¨If someone felt offended because they understood that I was saying it in a pejorative way, «I am really sorry».

He also clarified that they did not take it out of context, “I think that if you look there are many boxes… a number of comments from false accounts”.

¨I am not a gold coin to be liked by everyone and whatever I say in this country always generates opinions¨.

Peña argued that the tweet arose as a result of the reports that were being made at the Book Fair.

¨The truth is that I was very sad because television (those of us who work in the media) are models, what we sell is an image¨.

He added that “there is no justification for any reporter to be presenting news as if he were a reggaeton player with pants that showed his shorts from behind.”

He concluded by saying that ¨the important thing about this is that we have to take care of the way we present ourselves to the public and the people because people need respect¨.

These statements were offered in the program El Sol de la Mañana¨.

Origin of the conflict

Maria Altagracia de los Angeles Pena Penacriticized the image of news reporters on the various television channels.

Through his Twitter account he expressed the following: ¨The channels should take a little more care of the image of their news reporters and their news presenters…..wow! How many ugly and badly dressed people on TV¨.

Immediately, the comments for and against these statements were immediate.

Appointment

It is recalled that Ángeles Peña was appointed to the position through article 3 of decree 684-21 in 2021.