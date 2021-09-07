Angelia Jolie, Harvey Weinstein is the cause of the divorce with Brad

“If you leave the room thinking that, okay he tried but he didn’t succeed anyway, it was still sexual abuse.” Angelina Jolie gave a very courageous interview to the Guardian in which she recounts, among other things, her traumatic encounter with Harvey Weinstein when she was 21 and warns other women about the mistake of minimizing harassment when you can cope with it. The actress brought up the famous producer, sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual blackmail inflicted on numerous actresses in exchange for roles in his films, including Asia Argento, when she was asked to tell about the first time in which he felt the urge to “send fuck” someone from show business: “Er … well, no surprise, Harvey Weinstein. I worked with him when I was young “, he replied promptly. Angelina Jolie told how that experience, still denied today by the producer, deeply disgusted her even if she managed not to be subdued by him, but she also revealed how, years later, that attempted abuse resulted in collateral responsibilities regarding the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt. In 2009, her ex-husband starred in Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino, of which The Weinstein Company was co-producer, and in 2012 Brad offered to co-produce with Weinstein the thriller noir again. Cogan – Killing Them Softly. All this while being aware of the harassment his wife had been subjected to by his business partner. Angelia Jolie perceived these working relationships between the two as a lack of respect on the part of the spouse, who was thus minimizing the sexual assault. The actress has thus deserted the promotional events for her husband’s films produced with her attacker, in order not to meet him. And the couple started fighting over that too, with the ending we all know.

