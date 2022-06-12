Angélica Aragón breaks the silence about rehashing ‘La Madrastra’ with Aracely Arámbula: ‘It’s a very old story, so seen’

Angelica Aragon she is not very convinced that a new version of “The stepmother“. The first actress is currently seen in “The Last King”, the bioseries of Vicente Fernandezand during the presentation of the second season he was asked what he thought of the adaptation that was being made and that he would star in Aracely Arambula.

“La Madrastra” is an original story by the Chilean playwright Arturo Moya Grau he wrote in 1981. The first Mexican version was made in 1985 as “Vivir Un Poco” and was starred by Angélica and Roger War.

Since then, more versions have been made, such as “Para Toda La Vida” in 1996 with Ophelia Medinaan English version titled “Forever”, the version that starred Victoria Ruffo in 2005 and a Colombian version with Itatí Cantoral entitled Who Killed Patricia Soler”.

For Angélica, making another version of “La Madrastra” is not something that she sees as necessary and she let TVyNovelas know in an interview.

“I wish you good luck [a Aracely Arámbula], but it is a very old story, so seen. I’m not saying it in a bad way, but we did Vivir un poco in 1985, we’re talking about 37 years, already at that time it was a Chilean rehash that we repeated because the original was in black and white, that was the reason for making the telenovela. But why don’t we buy new stories?” said the also protagonist of “Mirada de Mujer”.

In addition, Angélica said that having had a great experience recording the telenovela that she considers to have been a crime drama rather than a melodrama.

“Vivir un poco was, perhaps, the first attempt to make a television series, because it was very different, a group of theater actors was formed, we had rehearsals around a table, not at the time of recording. There was constant reading of texts, we had excellent directors (Rafael Banquells, Pedro Damián and Beatriz Sheridan) and we managed to conquer that other audience, not only from a different socioeconomic level, but from a different intellectual level, they saw us as professionals, politicians,” he said. also.

