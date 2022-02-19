Angélica Aragón returns to Televisa

Since its creation was announced, ‘The Last King’ (also titled ‘The Son of the People’) the biographical series on Vicente Fernández that will be based on the controversial book by Olga Wornat, the Argentine journalist who has been the subject of numerous controversies for his previous books, based on Marta Sahagún de Fox and former president Felipe Calderón, has been the subject of all kinds of speculation, much about his cast, which has finally been revealed will lead Pablo Montero and Iliana Fox as Vicente Fernández and Cuca Abarca in their adulthood, accompanied, among others, by Vince Miranda, Emilio Osorio and a name that impressed locals and strangers alike when the first trailer for the series that premieres on March 14 was made public: the masterful first actress Angélica Aragón.

This is the first time in more than 25 years that the actress, who starred in telenovelas for Televisa such as ‘Chispita’, ‘Días sin luna’ and the spectacularly successful ‘Vivir un poco’ — which is still remembered by millions, despite the remakes that have been made of her—, she returns to her forums and if she does, it is for a good reason: the producer Juan Osorio, responsible for the project, offered her a role that she could not refuse.

One of the reasons why Aragón had withdrawn from television was due to the drought of characters her age (she is 68 years old) who had some relevance; this had been happening to her for years, and that is why she accepted the offer from TV Azteca and Argos to star in ‘Mirada de mujer’ in 1997, becoming the surprise hit of the season —it even sank a production by Carla Estrada in the ratings. ‘María Isabel’, with Adela Noriega, who couldn’t even remotely compete with that version of Bernardo Romero’s classic ‘Señora Isabel’—, although later she ran into the same problem again: no one was writing roles for women her age who were not stereotypes of self-sacrificing mothers or teachers or diabolical mothers-in-law, which is why she preferred to concentrate on directing theater and working in film, where she flourished enormously.

Now, Osorio, who had happily worked with her on ‘The House at the End of the Street’ and ‘Days Without a Moon’, brings her back with a special role in the series about Charro de Huentitán. And it is a special role, since although it does not represent anyone in the family (on networks, when seeing the promotional there were many who speculated that it could be Doña Paula, Vicente’s late mother) it is key in the development Of the plot.

According to a source close to the production, the first actress agreed to return to Televisa for this project, attracted by the level of quality of the scripts and a character tailor-made for her: an emeritus journalist who visits the Los Tres Potrillos ranch to interview Vicente Fernández and question him about key moments in his life. Not much more is known about the character —or his name— except for the fact that he could be partially based on Olga Wornat herself, and that he represents, in a certain way, the objective look of the press (and the public) on the idol. popular, in a more human incarnation.

It is known that Aragón is selective in her projects, but her return to the television station where she began her career in 1981 is an important occasion: not only is she returning to the forums that she knows so well, but the television station recovers one of its most iconic actresses in one of the most controversial projects they have had in decades: ‘The Last King’ is a decisive project for the network and Osorio has taken care, according to evidence, of even the smallest detail of the production to be up to the task . The truth is that the scripts must be good because Angélica Aragón does not accept any work and her inclusion in this series is a guarantee of quality, which increases the interest in discovering what they will do with the controversial material.

