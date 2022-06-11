Angélica Rivera and the total white summer outfits trend

Angelica Rivera. Although wearing completely white garments can sometimes be scary due to how easy it is to get a stain, the truth is that it has been common to find this color on and off the catwalks, for example, firms such as Prada, Chanel and Christian Dior have presented from bags, pants, dresses and blouses to jumpsuits or shoes.

But in the last two years, dressing from head to toe in total white has become a trend, not only because it ensures an ideal combination, but also because due to the high temperatures it represents an opportunity to look fresh.

It is for this reason that most celebrities are caught joining the white trend, either to go for a walk, at a party, on the beach and at concerts, as was the case with Angelica Riverawho went with her 22-year-old daughter Fernanda Castro, to the presentation of singer Paul McCartney in Boston.

In the photo that Fernanda shared, the actress wears a printed blouse and a denim jacket on top, of course both in white. While her daughter opted for a brown top, a denim vest and yellow glasses.

Currently the Mexican actress and ex-wife of the former president Enrique Pena Nieto lives in the United States and leads a private life, in fact, it is thanks to her daughters Sofía, Fernanda and Regina, whom she had during her relationship with producer José Alberto Castro, that Angélica’s fans have news about her, since They constantly share photos of the events that occur in their lives and that involve their mother.

In addition to Angelica Riveracharacters like Alessandra Ambrosio have chosen to wear pieces with different textures and in total white, just as she did during the 75th edition of the Cannes Festival, in which she wore a mini dress from the Patbo brand and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Another example is Rosé, singer and model, member of the kpop group BlackPink, who during an event of the jewelery brand Tiffany & Co wore a white dress that was semi-fitted to the body, proving that the color is suitable for any event depending on the styling.

Emily Ratajkowski is another of many celebrities who bet on the monochromatic look, and in addition to enhancing the tan in this sunny season, she always looks elegant either during the day or at night.

In short, the total white look has been of great importance in fashion trends, but recently it has become an infallible staple in closets and also helps to counteract the excessive consumption of clothing. since being a timeless tone, it will not go out of style.