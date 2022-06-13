Angélica Rivera Do you enjoy a rock concert with your daughter?

Angélica Rivera reappears in Paul McCartney’s concert | Instagram

Angélica Rivera reappears again when captured with her daughter, Fernánda Castro, with whom she would attend a concert in Boston to enjoy the voice of “former Beatles“, Paul MCCARTNEY.

The “Mexican actress“, Angélica Rivera, appeared from some captures that circulated on social networks when she was identified among those attending this presentation with one of her daughters in Massachusetts where she enjoyed the “unique” voice of the former member of the famous rock group.

After several dimes and diretes about the return of the soap opera star to acting in the production of “The stepmother“, a strong rumor that ended up dissipating after Aracely Arámbula was finally confirmed as the protagonist.

“@paulmccartney one of the best nights of my life! love and peace sisters. psd: I still don’t believe it,” wrote the producer’s daughter, José Alberto, “El Güero” Castro in the text that accompanies a series of images documenting the incredible evening where the legendary performed his best hits”.

The “former first lady of Mexico“, would continue with his normal life in the United States where he has become the faithful companion of his three daughters.

With whom she has appeared in some moments in which she has been able to be captured in public, as on this occasion, where mother and daughter wore youthful outfits when wearing denim clothes.

For the young woman, it was a great experience that she was able to share with her mother, as she confirmed, after inviting her to enjoy this moment from the Fenway Park stadium in Boston, a city where the “daughter of Rivera Hurtado” and Castro has lived since a few years ago.

Some of the reactions that her reappearance have unleashed indicate that she seems “younger”, users would say, in the midst of the memory where the famous one appears for screen successes such as “The owner” and “Destilando amor”, one of Angélica Rivera’s last appearances on television.

Several weeks ago, the 52-year-old artist, who even appeared in a video of Luis Miguel when he began his career, was caught leaving a restaurant with his daughter, Sofía.

At that time, the cameras questioned the “former first lady of Mexico” about the strong rumors that revolve around her return to Mexican television, to which she replied: “I did not rule out.”

However, until today, everything has remained mere speculation since not even the same actress, born on August 2, 1969, who began her career in the production of “Sweet challenge” (1989), has specifically shared a project in which his participation was almost a fact.

In the meantime, “Seagull“He continues to enjoy his life in the United States and from time to time appears with his daughters in a photo that they share from their respective Instagram accounts, since Rivera herself would also cease to appear with her own profile on social networks .