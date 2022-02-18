Angélica Rivera poses with her youngest daughter and they look like sisters. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

It seems that the former first lady of Mexico, Angelica Rivera, would have achieved the formula of youth, because at 52 years of age he looks as jovial as he did 20 years ago. She thus verified it through an image in which she Seagull pose with his daughter younger and they look like sisters.

It was precisely Regina Castrodaughter of Angelica Rivera and soap opera producer, Jose Alberto “El Guero” Castrowho shared the amazing postcard in which he showed off his mother looking impeccable and with a rejuvenated face, as if she were his sister, in addition to the incredible resemblance that they both share.

In the images, mother and daughter can be seen posing on the street next to a building, apparently inside a hotel room, surely from the destination to which they traveled together, since they also shared an image inside a plane.

Regina Castro wrote only the word “red” in the publication, as it can be seen that she wore a sports outfit of this color, while her mother chose a more sober style, with a scarf of stuffed balls, as well as elegant, but modern pink glasses.

Immediately, the comparisons were immediate, where the followers of the daughter of Angelica Rivera They praised the beauty of both, and could not help but comment on how young she looked and how similar they are.

“Every time I see your mom it’s like I’ve frozen time. She looks super young”, “What a beauty oh my God”, “I completely melt”, “Pair of goddesses”, “They are both perfect”, were some of the comments they received.

Since the scandals that haunted her ex-husband’s six-year term as president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nietoand after his high-profile and controversial divorce in 2019, Angelica Rivera has focused on his private life and his three daughters, regina, Fernando Castro and Sophia Castrowho have become his pillar.

The actress of successful telenovelas like The owner and distilling love She has stayed out of the spotlight and kept a low profile, although her fans are cheering for her to return to acting after being away for so many years.

And although she has stated that she is ready to do so, she has not been able to avoid being the target of criticism and attacks for the six-year term in which her ex-husband, EPN, governed the country.

In fact, a few days ago, Angelica Rivera caused controversy again, after her great friend, the actress Cynthia Klitbowill reveal some chilling details of her marriage to Alejandro’s father, Nicole and Paulina Pena PreteliniWell, he assured that his divorce led to the multiple infidelities that he lived by his side, and that he endured until the six-year term ended.

In addition, he accused Peña Nieto’s current girlfriend, Tanya Ruizof being the mistress of the politician since he was married to Seagull. And although his intention was to defend Angelica tooth and nail, days later he apologized publicly for talking about her private life, although clarifying that he did not regret anything.