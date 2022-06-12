Angélica Rivera reappears on networks enjoying Paul McCartney’s concert

The former first lady of Mexico, Angélica Rivera reappeared on social networks enjoying a concert by singer Paul McCartney, which he offered in Boston, Massachusetts, causing quite a stir.

On this occasion it was her daughter Fernanda Castro who shared images of the evening she spent with her mother.

Recall that the 52-year-old actress known as “Seagull“She has lived away from the public eye since she divorced the former president Enrique Pena Nietowho was said to have cheated on her and that would have caused their separation.

And although she stays away from the spotlight and the social networks Thanks to her daughters, Sofía, Fernanda and Regina, they have kept their fans updated on how their mother is doing, as they sometimes share photos and videos on their respective official accounts.

This is how Angélica Rivera enjoyed the Paul McCartney concert

It was Fernanda Castro, who a few days ago shared with her more than 125 thousand followers on Instagram that she had attended Paul MacCartney’s concert in Boston’s Fenway Parkcity in which she has lived for a few years, however, she was not alone, because invited her mother to enjoy this moment with her.

“@Paul MCCARTNEY one of the best nights of my life! love and peace sisters. psd: I still don’t believe it, “placed the daughter of José Alberto” El Güero “Castro in the description of the publication in which she uploaded a series of videos and Photos of what he lived in the concert of the former member of the Beatleswho performed his best hits.

One of the images that attracted the most attention is the one in which he appears with the protagonist of “distilling love“, who looks healthy and very beautiful. The actress dressed in a very casual and youthful style, as she wore a loose shirt and a white denim jacket. Angélica posed with her daughter with a big smile and captivated her followers who They have gone to Fernanda’s account to leave her flattering words.

Although it has been speculated that Angélica Rivera could return to soap operas, no project has yet been confirmed at the door; Meanwhile, the actress continues to enjoy her stay in the United States and the company of her daughters, who have been more united than ever.