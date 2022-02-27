Angélica Rivera tells what her return to television will be like

Angelica Rivera could not escape the questions of several reporters when leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles, where she was captured with her daughter sophia castro and his son-in-law Pablo Bernot.

Although she tried to avoid the press, the former First Lady of Mexico told the program ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ that would like to return to soap operas in the near future. So he said: “Hopefully so.”

On the other hand, Sofia Castro, 25, who has also developed a career as an actress, He acknowledged that he wanted to act alongside his mother: “How can I not like working with my mother”, to which Rivera reacted: “It would be an honor, of course”.

Previously, the producer and father of Angélica Rivera’s daughters, José Alberto ‘el Güero’ Castro, told the Mexican show program ‘Ventaneando’, that will look for a way to reincorporate Rivera to the small screen, once he has the right script for her.

“When I have the story I would like to propose it, she is an excellent actress, hopefully it can happen later,” he shared.

Angélica Rivera, who began her career in show business by winning the contest ‘Elcara’ of ‘El Heraldo de México’ and later starred in several soap operas such as ‘Sweet challenge’, ‘Reaching a star’, ‘La dueña’, ‘ Huracán’ and ‘Destilando amor’, has had brief appearances on social networks in recent months.

His daughters Sofía and Fernanda Castro have shared videos in which they appear dancing together or sending positive messages.

The actress appeared for the last time on the small screen when she starred in the 2007 melodrama ‘Destilando amor’, alongside Eduardo Yáñez.

