Angélica Rivera, the most special guest of her brother-in-law Pablo Bernot’s birthday

Los Angeles became the meeting point for the family of Sophia Castro who was summoned to 31st birthday from Paul Bernot, her boyfriend of two years. The restaurant Nobu of Malibu was the setting that the actress chose for the birthday boy to blow out the candles on his cake sheltered by his closest circle, among them, Angelica Rivera who posed next to the . This appearance of the actress on Instagram coincides with her recent debut in tik tok where we saw her show her funniest side next to her daughters dancing one of the famous trends of this social network.





For this year, Sofía wanted to pamper Pablo with a dinner in which the most special guest was Angelica Rivera who posed next to his son-in-law: “Partying with the mother-in-law”, wrote the young actress about an image in which her mother and her boyfriend appear together. In this snapshot, the beauty of the actress stands out, whom we see wearing a red jacket with black details and using her smile as her most important “accessory”; For his part, Pablo Bernot chose a very casual look for this dinner in which he enjoyed the company of his girlfriend and his mother-in-law. from boston, Fernando CastroSofia’s younger sister, also sent her good wishes: “Happy birthday to the worst brother-in-law in the world!”he wrote jokingly about an image captured last summer on his family vacation to the French Riviera.





Since his courtship with Pablo Bernot began, the young man far exceeded the test of meeting his girlfriend’s parents because, according to Sofía herself, the young man has an excellent relationship with Angélica Rivera and José Alberto El Güero Castro: “Pablo won over my parents pretty quickly, my parents love him very much, my mom adores him”, declared the actress in July of last year to Ventaneando. Last May, Sofía talked about how important it is to have her family close to her: “My mom is better than ever, she’s gorgeous, she’s very happy. My mom, my sisters, my dad, we have a very close relationship since we were very littleI have a great mom and a great dad, we have always remained very close and above all, with great respect, “he told the press.





Pablo’s celebration in Los Angeles





In addition to dinner with Angélica Rivera, Sofía dedicated the whole day to Pablo Bernot organizing several surprises for him. She started very early with a post on Instagram where they look very romantic: “Happy birthday baby. I love you”, wrote about this snapshot. Later, while they sang Las Mañanitas, Sofía and the birthday boy posed for another image that she accompanied by the phrase: “May you be immensely happy for more years together! Love you”. Finally, in Nobu, Sofia also took the opportunity to take a photo with her boyfriend: “With my birthday boy.”





As part of their birthday celebrations, Sofía and Pablo visited the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) from where the actress shared several stories, such as a work dedicated to the Mexican painter Frida Khalo. The relationship between the actress and her boyfriend is going so well that they have already thought about reaching the altar, as Sofia told it last year: “Obviously with everything about the pandemic, it came to shake us up, but there is no ring yet, there is no wedding plan, there is no date, or anything, but well, right now we are walking along the path together, yes.… Everything points to yes. And yes, of course I say yes, who knows when the wedding with this pandemic, but I do say yes, “said the actress in an interview with Univisión.





