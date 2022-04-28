Angélica Rivera’s daughter claims that Cynthia Klitbo talked about her mother | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

Angélica Rivera’s daughter claims that Cynthia Klitbo talked about her mother. Sophia Castro came out in defense of his mother since she assures that neither she, like her daughter, dares to talk about her mother’s private life, nor about her future plans.

The young Mexican actress expressed her annoyance to the media after being present at a fashion show, and being questioned about the comments Klitbo made about his mother’s private life and her ex-husband, the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto.

Recall that recently in a recent interview Cynthia stated that the former president had allegedly been unfaithful to the protagonist of the telenovela La dueña. The actress is one of the best friends of the former first ladywho was married to the former governor of the State of Mexico for nine years.

So Sofía, daughter of Alberto El Güero Castro and Angélica, replied: “I don’t even talk about my mom’s private life neither of what she is going to do nor of her plans for the future. She owns her own story, her life and what she wants to tell”.

In addition, he criticized that Klitbo was the one who put his mother in the spotlight, when the only person who can and has the right to narrate her story is Angelicafor which he respects his privacy: “I prefer to stay far away from that. The interview that Cynthia did bothers me by exposing my mother so much.”

A few months ago, the telenovela villain said that she was supposedly a witness how her friend Angelica cried when she learned of this alleged infidelityso he is not interested in remembering the name of the woman with whom the former president would have cheated on his friend.

In the interview with Inés Moreno, the actress assured that Peña and Rivera “thundered like any other marriage. He was handsome, he was a governor, he was a man with power who could protect her and have her daughters”.

Sofia Castro and love

In an interview for Venga la Alegría, Sofia Castro also said that she is very happy with her courtship, but clarified that at the moment she has no plans to unite her lives with Pablo Bernot: “Very in love and very happy… wedding not yetWe are both working hard and very happy in our relationship”.

The actress spoke out against gender violence that permeates the country: “It is a sadness, a great pain, it cannot be that we continue to have so many femicides, it is that your life is at risk for being a woman, it is something very strong, obviously I have always supported the cause and I have always been in favor of us women and there has to be a change”, she concluded.