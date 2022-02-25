Angelica Vale appears extremely thin in Premios lo Nuestro | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

With the beauty and genuine friendliness that characterizes her, the gorgeous Mexican actress from The Most Beautiful Ugly, Angelica Vale appears extremely thin Lo Nuestro Awards, highlighting a tiny waist and unparalleled beauty. The daughter of the legendary actress Angelica Maria and the comedian Raul Valelooked years younger, and stole a camera during the event.

Since its arrival on the magenta carpet, Angelica Vale She attracted attention with her stylized figure, marked by an elegant and beautiful dress that marked her delineated waist, and which she accompanied with an elegant hairstyle and makeup, which maximized her beauty.

With her characteristic good humor, but confessing that the nerves invaded her since she left the hotel, the actress of soap operas like Friends and rivals and dreamers She wore her black dress tight to the torso and with a large opening at the front, but at the same time subtle, which contrasted with a skirt printed with black flowers on a white background.

Since before I got to Lo Nuestro AwardAngélica Vale documented her career by doing a live from her Instagram account, where she confessed how excited she was to be in Miami at the celebration, and about the new projects she has in the door in the United States.

“Oh why do I always get so nervous when these carpet things are always, why?” Angélica Vale questioned on the way to the ceremony.

Continue reading: Maribel Guardia reveals video of Vicente Fernández when he kissed her on his ranch

The 46-year-old artist clarified that none of those attending Lo Nuestro Award They wore a mask, because they all underwent tests to detect the virus, and they did not let anyone positive pass, in addition to the fact that they all have the vaccines.

In this edition of Lo Nuestro Awards the hosts were Alejandra Espinoza, David BisbalGabriel Soto and Yuri, as well as great talents in charge of presenting each award, as is the case of Angelica Vale. Without a doubt, a night of emotions, reunions, good music and a lot of glamour.