Angélica Vale shares the precocious request made by her daughter Angélica Masiel, 9 years old

At his tender nine years Angelica Masieldaughter of the Mexican actress and singer Angelica Voucherhas things very clear and has let her mother know directly.

This was revealed by the actress and comedian herself who these days is preparing for her return as a jury in the second season of the reality show Tu cara me sonido de Univision.

“Angelica told me: ‘Mom I need an agent, I need an agent,'” explained the daughter of “The bride of Mexico”, doña Angelica Maria, to Mezcaliente. “And me [pensé], by? Because she always said she was going to be a film director, so I told her, ‘my life, but to be a film director you have to study’, and she said ‘yes, yes, but I need an agent because I think it’s good that I start my acting career first to be able to understand actors and know how to direct them, so I’m looking for a agent because I don’t know anyone in the gringo world‘, LOL!”.

Mezcaliente

The complicity between mother and daughter is absolute and they share it in a fun way online:

The daughter of the disappeared Venezuelan comedian Raul Voucher and the actress Angelica Maria gets ready for his big comeback as a judge on Your face is familiar to mefrom Univision, whose talent was released this Thursday.

Vale, who hosts a radio program in Los Angeles, the city where he has lived for a couple of years with his family, admitted that because of this they are looking for agents for the naughty and precocious girl.

The million dollar question is, of course, whether the girl will begin her career in her mother’s language or in English. “Oh, no! Already daughter, she already speaks English, since you are going to earn in dollars!”, affirmed his mother. “Because this thing of converting pesos to dollars is not convenient.” No way.

