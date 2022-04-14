Angelina and JLo’s daughters give fashion classes with ripped mom jeans

the daughters of Angelina Jolie Y Jennifer Lopez, Emme Y ShilohThey have grown up to be beautiful teenagers, with a unique, relaxed style with which they give fashion lessons.

Although they receive criticism for their looks, young women show that they do not pay attention to what others say and continue with their casual and relaxed looks.

With their outfits, they teach fashion classes for women who want to look comfortable without losing style and elegance, and one of her favorite pieces of clothing is jeans.

And it is that they teach the most modern and casual ways of wearing a ripped mom jean at any age, and here we show it to you.

Daughters of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez give fashion classes with ripped mom jeans

Mom jeans with an oversize t-shirt and sneakers

A relaxed and chic look that took Emme on a recent outing with Jennifer Lopez, it was with some mom jeans ripped on the legs.

This garment was combined with a gray and blue oversized t-shirt, which he wore with black and white sneakers, one of the most chic.

Mom jeans with sweatshirt

Shiloh paraded in an event with his mother, Angelina, and his brother Pax, with some mom jeans ripped at the knees too.

The young woman wore a very elegant black sweatshirt, short, and with silver details on the sleeves, and complemented with sneakers.

Mom jeans with jacket and sneakers

For a photo shoot with her mom, Emme wore ripped mom jeans with a very glam pastel pink jacket.

This elegant and glamorous outfit was worn with some sneakers in the same shade of pink, looking beautiful and chic.

Mom jeans with t-shirt and sweatshirt

Shiloh True to his style, he wore ripped mom jeans also with black sweatshirt, but this time with a black t-shirt underneath.

She accessorized her outfit with black and white tennis shoes, with her hair tied up in a high bun.



