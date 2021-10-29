Angelina Chernyak’s cosplay fascinates and arouses fear at the same time – Nerd4.life

Angelina Chernyak plays the role of the wicked Cruella De Mon making a cosplay really well made, full of charm but also very dark, just like the Disney villain.

Cruella De Mon (or Cruella de Vil) is the antagonist of The 101 Dalmatians, one of the most popular Disney animated films of all time and based on the novel of the same name by Dodie Smith. The character made a comeback this year thanks to the film Cruella, which tells the origins of Estella Miller / Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone in the role of the protagonist.

The Angelina Chernyak cosplay is elegant and dark, captivating and awe-inspiring at the same time, perfectly representing the character of Cruella, especially the latest version made by Disney. The scenography and the two Dalmatians on a leash are also that extra touch of class that make this cosplay practically perfect. Almost as wonderful as that of lowcostcosplay, which “buries” even Emma Stone in a truly original way.

What do you think, the cosplay of Cruella De Mon by Angelina Chernyak has struck you? Let us know in the comments.