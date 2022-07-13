Angelina Jolie accompanies her daughter Shiloh to a concert in Italy

Actress Angelina Jolie accompanies her daughter Shiloh to a rock concert in Italy and is cataloged by her followers as a special mother.

The 46-year-old interpreter and Shiloh are fans of Måneskin and attended the massive show, which took place in the historic Circus Maximus in Rome, which brought together more than 70,000 people.

The famous American and her daughter enjoyed a spectacular concert by the Italian band, which won Eurovision in 2021.

Likewise, it is known that the Maneskin band is experiencing one of the best moments of its career by offering successful concerts around the world.

Angelina Jolie is in Italy, shooting her new project Without Blood, a film directed by her and starring Salma Hayek.

Angelina Jolie gets along with Shiloh

Mother and daughter appear delivered to the musical proposal and so they were portrayed smiling, encouraging and even singing in the Italian amphitheater, picked up Yahoo.com.

Images of Jolie spread as the actress gazed at her daughter adoringly as she sang the lyrics to Måneskin, according to Hello.

Jolie gets along very well with her six children. She is also the mother of Maddox Chivan, 20, Pax Thien, 18, and Zahara Marley, 17.

In addition to the twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon, 13 years old, so the movie star often makes solo plans with them.

In dialogue with People magazine, the actress reflected last October on how her children have grown and inspire each other.

In addition, she assured that “the kindness of her children has been very healing” for her. “They are really very good people, and because there are so many of them, I think they have a very significant effect on each other.

Angelina Jolie explained that she takes into account all the different aspects of who they are when raising them and that her priority is “to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are.” “I have six very individual human beings in my house,” she said.





