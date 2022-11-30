Angelina Jolie accompanies her daughter Zahara to university and is moved

When the chicks leave the nest, the mothers cry. Even if they are international divas like Angelina Jolie. That she was filmed while she was hiding tears, but not emotion the day he accompanied his daughter Zahara at the Spelman Collegethe university in Atlanta where the girl was just admitted.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

«I’m not crying yet… but I’m so excited», are the words of the diva, which are heard in the footage of the vice president of the College, Darryl Hollomanwho then posted the video on his Instagram profile, with the comment: «Welcome to Campus, Zahara».

It was Angelina Jolie herself who announced that her seventeen-year-old daughter she had been accepted into Spelman College: «It is a great honor to have a family member among the students of Spelman» wrote the Oscar-winning actress on her Instagram account «Best wishes to all the students who start attending this year».

Founded in 1881, Spelman is exclusively female and is uone of the most prestigious American universities. But for Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, it also has a symbolic value because it is a school of excellence “specialized in the education of women of African descent”which aims to train the women leaders of the future, focusing on social change.

A choice, that of Zahara, in line with the lessons learned from his motheralways attentive to social issues and civil rights so much that it has become envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Mom Angelina, moreover, several times had her daughter accompany her to important meetings related to the issues that are closest to her heart.

And this is how Zahara, for example, at the age of 15 met the Ethiopian president Sahle-Work Zewde to discuss theimportance of girls’ educationsupplies of sanitary pads to school and drug-resistant tuberculosis, a major health crisis in the nation, to treat which the Jolie-Pitt Foundation has started a program that bears the name of the girl.

In short, the premises for Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the new Spelman Girl, to become one tomorrow’s leaders they are all there. And reasons to move theproud mother Angelinaalso.

