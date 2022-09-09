Angelina Jolie accused of leaking her first photos with Brad Pitt after her divorce from Jennifer Aniston

The relationship of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It began surrounded by the same controversy that has marked its mediatic divorce, which has not yet concluded.

The two actors met on the set of the movie ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ in 2004when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, and their on-camera chemistry quickly sparked rumors of a possible real-life romance.

In January 2005 it was officially announced that the actor had separated from his wife and in April of that same year they surprised him with Angelina on a beach in Kenyawhere the two of them were playing with the only son she had at the time, Maddox, as a happy family.

The photos were published by US Weekly magazine, and Jann Wennerwho at that time owned the publication, has now revealed how they came into his power in his memoir titled ‘Like a Rolling Stone’.

“We had the photo, we had the proof, we had the world premiere, the Brangelina debut. Y who gave us the tip was Angelina“, he assures.

According to Wenner, who is also one of the co-founders of Rolling Stone magazine, hence the title of his book, the photographer responsible for taking the images received details of where the actors were staying and what time they planned to go for a walk along the seashore.

What is not clear is why Angelina might have wanted to leak those photographs.

Although it is true that they helped to silence the criticism that called her a home wrecker, because they showed a much closer and more maternal side of her, she refused to speak publicly about her relationship with Brad until January 2006, when he confirmed that they were expecting their first biological child together.

A few months earlier they had adopted a girl named Zahara from Ethiopia and two years later they expanded the family with Pax, a boy they adopted from Vietnam before welcoming twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.

Of courseAngelina and Brad are not the first celebrities to be accused of colluding with the paparazzi to pretend they do not know they are being photographed; that was what the father of the Duchess of Sussex did before the wedding of her daughter with Prince Harry in 2018.

The shadow of the doubt also hovered over the images that revealed Taylor Swift’s romance with Tom Hiddleston back in 2016, because they seemed too perfect, although they were never proven to be prepared.

