Angelina Jolie accused of trying to harm Brad Pitt

Actor Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) believes his ex-wife, actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie (“Maleficent”), seeks to harm him by making public the details of a fight the couple had on board. of an airplane in 2016.

At the time, Pitt would have thrown beer at Angelina Jolie and assaulted her, which led to the separation of the couple. He was also accused of grabbing her by the shoulders and shaking her while she screamed.

This information became known on Tuesday (16/8), after the revelation of documents of a process that until then ran anonymously.

“It was investigated and there were no charges,” a source close to Pitt told People magazine, referring to the work of the FBI, which investigated the claim that it took place on an international flight. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services also heard witnesses and exonerated Pitt. “They investigated. They prepared materials, reviewed it together and decided not to report him,” the source added.

The details of the fight came to light after Jolie sued the FBI, “anonymously”, so that the documents of the investigation carried out were made public.

But the source heard by People says that both Pitt and Jolie have had access to the documents in question for six years and that, in requesting the documents, Jolie only intended to “revive a problem that was painful for everyone and that was solved six years ago”.

“What are a person’s motivations for using court time and public resources to file an anonymous Freedom of Information Act request for material they’ve had for years? There’s only one: to inflict as much pain as possible on their ex. . There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the whole family for this to be made public.”

Despite all this, the source says that Pitt is calm in the face of the situation, “considering the frustrations surrounding these circumstances”.

“It’s waves and waves of attempts to harm him,” the source said. “He has remained largely silent, except to acknowledge the things he could improve on. He has remained silent on this subject because he knows that it is the best thing for his children, that it is best for everyone. He has maintained that stance despite an endless barrage. of attacks and attempts to use the courts against him.”

Jolie also did not speak publicly about the details of the plane incident. But in the process, the actress claimed that her fight with her ex-husband happened in the back of the plane and he was drinking at the time of the argument. Jolie claimed that Pitt grabbed her shoulders and shook her as she screamed, “You’re fucking this family.”

According to the actress, Pitt also allegedly assaulted Maddox after his son, then 15, tried to intervene in the argument. What the FBI report does, however, is that Pitt swore at one of the children, without specifying which one, saying he looked “like a damn Columbine boy” – a reference to the teenagers who massacred their peers at a school shots in 1999.

The complaint also alleges that Pitt allegedly caused more than $25,000 in damage to the private plane, and that the altercation continued outside the flight. Jolie said she suffered injuries and even handed over a photo of her injured elbow to support her accusations.

Shortly after the incident, the celebrity couple divorced and Pitt publicly decided to stop drinking. No charges were brought against the actor.

Last year, Jolie commented on her divorce. “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions, like the decisions I had to take lightly,” she told British newspaper The Gardian. “It took a long time for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children.” At the time, Jolie even mentioned that “there are a lot of things I can’t talk about”.

Pitt commented in a 2017 interview with GQ magazine that “it’s a bummer to have certain things unearthed in public and misinterpreted”. “I worry more about my children being subjected to this,” he noted.