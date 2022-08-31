Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt and sues the FBI

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of grabbing her by the head and shoulder, pushing her against the bathroom wall of the private plane they were traveling on and yelling at her: “You’re screwing this family!” All when he was completely drunk and after insulting the couple’s children.

The episode dates back to 2016 and was revealed by the Cnn who got an FBI report on the affair. Pitt was neither arrested nor indicted for the violence after the federal investigation into the violence.







Jolie told detectives that two of their children, whose names were censored in the report but were minors at the time, “were standing outside the door crying and asked ‘Are you okay mom?'”. At that point Pitt would yell, “No, Mom is not well. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

This would have aroused the reaction of one of the children who would have said, “It’s not her, it’s you, she cried.” Insult, reads the FBI report, which would have sent the actor into a rage. Pitt, as told by Jolie, ran to meet him “as if to beat him” but she blocked him.

The actress and director also stated that she sustained injuries to her back and elbow of which she attached a photo. In recent days, the actress filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI asking why she didn’t arrest Brad Pitt. According to US media, the actress has been identified as plaintiff “Jane Doe” in a lawsuit against the Bureau for the Freedom of Information Act, in which she asks why the agency closed an assault investigation in 2016 on her. ” then husband “.







On that occasion Jolie had claimed that he had “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children. She told a federal agent that Pitt was “insane” and boarded a private plane from France to the United States with her and their six children, accused him of punching the plane’s ceiling multiple times by shouting. “you are ruining this family”. Pitt would then attack one of their children, she would defend him and injure herself in the elbow. Then the actress accused him of spilling beer on her at another time during the flight. Six days later, Jolie filed for divorce.

The media reported that the US deputy prosecutor met with the federal agent in November 2017 and decided not to proceed with the lawsuit against Pitt. Jolie then filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI in hopes of obtaining documents relating to the federal investigation against her ex-husband, who denied all charges.