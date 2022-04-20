Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They are still in a legal battle for custody of their children.

The actress tries to stop Pitt from getting 50% custody.

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of ‘abuse’ for incident with her son in custody trial

One of the most admired couples in Hollywood for their beauty and charisma is now in conflict after their divorce.

They are currently undergoing a trial for the custody of their six children, and last March, Angelina presented court documents indicating that both she and her children are willing to offer testimony and evidence against Pitt for abuse.

This in reference to the violent outburst, which has become public, that Brad Pitt had against Maddox while they were traveling on a private plane.

Apparently Maddox has already testified against his father and, according to the Us Weekly“Maddox has already testified as an adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it was not very flattering to Brad.”

A spokesman for Pitt assured the media that the actor is “heartbroken” that Angelina has taken that path, as she has taken responsibility for her actions and past problems and has stopped drinking.

The plane incident

And it is that shortly after Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, it was revealed that Pitt was being investigated by the FBI and Los Angeles social services for possible domestic violence during the plane trip from France to the United States.

Pitt was acquitted of the charges at the time; however, it seems that Angelina never agreed with that resolution.

He assures that the FB closed the investigation “without prior notice” and “without taking further action”.

The lawsuit alleges that Jane Doe, a pseudonym for the actress, has made multiple requests for a copy of the FBI’s investigative file to better understand it and for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.

The plaintiff accuses the FBI of failing to provide her with documents as to why the case was closed and that the agency’s responses to her requests are “legally sufficient.”