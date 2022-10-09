Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of abuse

Angelina Jolie has unveiled in the Los Angeles courts an episode of abuse and mistreatment suffered by her and her children by Brad Pitt in September 2016, during a flight in a private plane. This lawsuit comes in response to another complaint that the actor has filed against the actress and producer for breaching one of the agreements reached by the couple after their divorce under which they agreed not to sell the famous Château Miraval, a mansion surrounded by vineyards that they had together in the town of Correns, the French Côte d’Azur.

The episode Angelina refers to occurred during a private flight back to California after visiting her 500-hectare vineyard in France. According to the lawsuit, the incident began when the actor of ‘Seven’ he accused his then-wife of being too considerate of the children. They both started yelling at each other inside the plane and that’s when he grabbed Jolie by the head and shoulders to shake her and push her against the bathroom wall. After, “Pitt hit the roof of the plane repeatedly, causing Jolie to get out of the bathroom,” the document describes.

In this lawsuit, closed by the FBI in November 2016 because “the parties agreed that criminal charges would not be pursued in this case due to various factors,” it also described how the actor lunged and hit one of his children and strangled another. “Pitt grabbed one of the boys by the neck and slapped another across the face.”indicates the report.

Now, Jolie has decided to reveal all the details that she and her children suffered at that time in response to a lawsuit brought by Pitt for selling his share of the lavish French residencewhich was also the setting chosen by both to celebrate their wedding, thus breaching the agreement they had reached after their divorce that neither could sell their part if the other did not give the green light. Well, this mansion was destined to be inherited by his 6 children.

However, the actress decided to sell her share in October 2021, for $164 million and, in her defense, Jolie alleges that she sold her shares, through her Nouvel company, only when her ex-husband demanded the negotiation of a confidentiality clause.