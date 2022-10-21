Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of beating her and her children – 10/04/2022 – Illustrated

Actress Angelina Jolie claims in US court that fellow actor Brad Pitt, her ex-husband, committed acts of domestic violence against her and their children while they were still married. The case came to light this week, in the course of the process involving the two artists, according to the American newspaper The New York Times.

“Pitt suffocated one of the children and hit another one in the face,” the actress claimed, who also claimed that her ex-husband grabbed her by the head and shook her during a private jet trip between France and California in 2016. The event would have taken place shortly before Jolie filed for divorce.

The actor denied all the allegations. A source close to Pitt told the BBC that the actress reinvents events that took place six years ago. “She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago, adding completely false information each time she doesn’t get what she wants.”

The process that brought these details to light has to do with the sharing of a winery that once belonged to the two actors. Although it was already known that the couple had a fight during this aerial journey and that she was the trigger of the separation, exactly what actually happened had not yet been detailed.

In August of this year, the American website Puck had access to documents about the case and said that Pitt had thrown beer at Jolie during an argument. The names of the parties were preserved in the process, which had already been made public.

The investigation was conducted using aliases such as “Jane Doe” — a name used when the real one is unknown, although it was already speculated that it could be Jolie due to coincidences with the report she made at the time.

According to the publication, the actress told an FBI agent in testimony that her husband was drinking when he pulled her to the back of the plane, held her by the shoulders, shook her and yelled, “You’re screwing this family.”