Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of “choking” her son on a plane in 2016

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of choking one of her children and hitting another, as well as spilling beer and wine on them, during an argument on a private flight from France to California in the United States in 2016.

The accusation of abuse appears in the official documents of the counterclaim that the actress has presented this Tuesday in a court in Los Angeles (California) against her ex-husband within the legal battle they maintain for the sale of their old French winery, called Château Miraval , according to The New York Times.

“Pitt suffocated one of the children and punched another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with him to stop. They were all scared. Many cried,” the text details.

This situation would have been the result of a previous discussion between the former marriage in which, according to the accusation, the actor would have “hit and shook” Jolie’s head.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; in another, she poured beer and red wine on the children, ”continues the legal document about the incident in which the six children of Jolie and Pitt were present.

In September 2016, the Oscar-winning interpreter was investigated by the FBI for alleged child abuse, but the authorities decided not to file criminal charges against him.

According to Jolie’s lawyers, the agents who investigated the case had “good cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct” on the day of the incident on the plane.

In fact, the alleged plane dispute caused the star of tomb Raider requested a divorce from the actor after eleven years of relationship, two of them as husband and wife.

The countersuit filed on Tuesday responds to an earlier lawsuit by Pitt against Jolie for the sale of their interest in the winery, which they had acquired a decade earlier, to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group without their consent.

The interpreter had previously alleged that she sold her stake after talks between the two broke down because Pitt had tried to “condition the deal.”

According to the actress’s story, he asked her to sign an agreement not to reveal details about “physical and emotional abuse” towards her and her children, which was not accepted and led to the total distance and legal battle they currently maintain.