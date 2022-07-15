Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of lying in lawsuit

The separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues to be a legal battle. Photo: Reuters/AFP

The separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to be a legal battlethe actor sued his ex-partner for selling his part of the French vineyards they had in common and the actress accuses him of lying.

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began after the end of their relationship in 2016 when the “Maleficent” actress filed for divorce and custody of their six children.

Pitt sued Jolie for secretly selling his 50% stake in the vineyard that was run as a family business to an alleged Russian oligarch, which in the context of the invasion of Ukraine damages the reputation of the business.

The couple was co-owner of Château Miraval, a French wine cellar that even hosted a wedding in 2014, an internationally renowned rosé is produced in the French vineyard.

In Brad Pitt’s lawsuit, he alleges that Angelina Jolie’s sale of her share of the vineyard it was an act of revenge to purposely damage the reputation of the business, It is already one of the greatest passions of the “Benjamin Button” actor.

Angelina Jolie replies that Brad Pitt is lying

through their lawyers Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt that “the lawsuit is full of false narratives, and the truth about the situation has not yet been made public.”

Jolie took “the difficult decision to sell your part of the business” because Jolie and the children could not return to the property, her legal representative assured People magazine.

“After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, found a business partner with experience in this industry”, explain Jolie’s lawyers.

What follows in the process is that the judicial authorities determine if the lawsuit will continue your course or you will be dismissed.