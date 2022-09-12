Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of ‘revenge war’ in new countersuit

Angelina Jolie’s daughters follow in her footsteps and promote this activity 1:20

(CNN) — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s battle for their vineyard continues.

Last February, Pitt sued Jolie over what he said was the “illegal” sale of his stake in Château Miraval, an estate and vineyard in the south of France that the couple bought from in 2008.

However, in a countersuit filed this week and obtained by CNN, Jolie accused her ex-husband of “waging a vengeful war” against her and “hijacking” control of the lucrative warehouse business they once shared.

Pitt and Jolie were married at the property in 2014 and, according to Pitt’s lawsuit, vacationed there as a family.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after a heated encounter aboard a private jet that the FBI came to investigate.

Jolie’s lawsuit, filed on behalf of her former company Nouvel LLC, alleges that Pitt “and his allies” took “illegal and malicious actions” intended to “harm” Jolie and Nouvel, “by devaluing their investments and depriving her of of his proper role in the management of Chateau Miraval, the world famous producer of rosé wine”.

Jolie is requesting at least $250 million in compensation.

CNN has contacted representatives for Pitt and Jolie for comment.

A feud with multiple chapters

The countersuit alleges that Pitt “devised a plan, so far successful, to gain control of Chateau Miraval” and that he mismanaged trademark registrations, which had “devastating financial consequences” for Nouvel.

“Pitt has expelled Nouvel from Chateau Miraval and treats him like his personal fiefdom,” the text reads.

It also claims that Pitt “embarked on a multi-pronged, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for the benefit of himself and his own companies and friends.”

In his own lawsuit, Pitt had alleged that Jolie “did nothing to further the growth” of the business, which he turned into a “multi-million dollar international success story.”

Jolie’s countersuit seeks to refute this by saying that “Pitt refused to grant either Jolie or Nouvel equal access to Chateau Miraval’s records or an equal voice over management,” effectively “holding hostage the most significant part of their estate.” net”.

Jolie spun out of business in October 2021 with the sale of Nouvel and her stake in Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Pitt’s lawsuit alleges the sale was illegal because he and Jolie had agreed, when they purchased Château Miraval, that neither would sell without the other’s consent. But Jolie’s counterclaim alleges that she made the sale after negotiations between Jolie and Pitt that would have seen the sale of Nouvel to Pitt failed because of “a provision designed to prohibit Jolie from speaking publicly about the events that had led to the breakup of the relationship.” Your marriage”.

“Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity was tied to Nouvel and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms,” ​​his counterclaim says.

Pitt’s lawsuit did not specify a requested amount of damages, but did include a request for “remedial relief found by the court to be just and adequate.”

The separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, marked by the accusations

In 2019, the court granted the dissolution of Pitt and Jolie’s marriage, but their legal battle over the property and custody of their minor children has continued.

A California appeals court ruled last year that a retired judge who had been hired by both sides to arbitrate the custody dispute should be disqualified because of undisclosed ties to Pitt’s attorneys.

In 2020, Jolie told Vogue India that she split with Pitt for the sake of their children.

Pitt told GQ in 2017 that he had given up alcohol after “drinking” too much in the past year.

In a June 2022 interview with Britain’s GQ, he spoke of recently finding peace.

“I’ve always felt very lonely in my life,” he told the publication, “just growing up as a kid, lonely even here, and it really wasn’t until recently that I’ve had more support from my friends and family.”